Missing Child Alert Issued For Alabama Teen

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for a 17-year-old last seen in Monroe County, Alabama

Jayda Hammonds was last seen in the Burnt Corn, Alabama, area northeast of Monroeville on April 21.

ALEA said she may be traveling to an unknown location in Texas. According to her mother, she is from Flomaton and was living with a relative in Burnt Corn.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and red sweatpants. She is described as a 5-foot 3-inch tall, 180-pound white female with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 575-2963 or their local law enforcement agency.