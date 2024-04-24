North Escambia Baseball Battle: Tate Gets Senior Night 8-4 Win Over Northview (With Gallery)

In the Baseball Battle for NorthEscambia, the Tate Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs 8-4 in their first meeting in at least the last 20 years.

One senior night, Tate senior had a big day, going 3-3 including a double in the sixth inning.

Madox Land was 3-4, and Conner Hassell also had three hits for the Aggies.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The Tate pitching team of Nate Conners, Hayden St. Amant, Zane Warrington, Land and Neal Croom combined for the Aggies to allow two hits and four runs while striking out six and walking 11.

Jayden White took the loss for the Northview Chiefs, going three innings and giving up six runs and five hits while striking out one and walking one Aggie.

Dane King and Grayden Sheffield each had one hit and one RBI for Northview. Jase Portwood also drove in one run. Portwood was one the mound for two, allowing no hits, no runs, no strikeouts and walking one; and B Smith pitched one, surrendering three hits and two runs as he recorded no strikeouts and no walks.

Up next, Tate will take on Gulf Breeze at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Northview will round out their regular season in a big game at Jay at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Both teams were coming in with losses in their last game and have similar records as the regular season winds down this week. Following Tuesday’s game, 1A Northview is 9-13, and the 6A Aggies are 11-12.

Tuesday was senior night for the Tate Aggies, and they honored a big Class of 2024 before the game. Tate honored senior players Neal Croom III, Conner Hassell, Cole McNair, Gabe Patterson, Clif “Junebug” Quiggins, Trey Rebber, Hayden St. Amant, Ketch King, and Bray Touchstone. They also recognized senior managers Josh Murph and Jack Wallace.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



