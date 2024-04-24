Inmate Flown To The Hospital After Incident At Century Correctional Institution

An inmate was flown to an area hospital after an incident at Century Correctional Institution early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

“FDC staff observed an inmate with injuries at Century Correctional Institution. The inmate was transported to an outside hospital for further evaluation.” FDC told NorthEscambia.com in an emailed statement.

The inmate was a trauma alert and was airlifted to an area hospital, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Davis Wood.

The Department of Corrections stopped short of saying exactly what happened to the inmate.

“The Florida Department of Corrections is committed to providing for the safety and wellbeing of all inmates in custody. Inmates who cause harm to others are held accountable for their actions. This includes administrative sanctions, placement in restrictive housing and criminal charges if applicable. This is done for the safety of staff and other inmates,” FDC said.

The Office of Inspector General is the lead investigative agency, and further information has not been released as an active investigation continues.

The incident was reported about 4:15 a.m.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.