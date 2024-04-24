ECSO Deputy Involved In Chain Reaction Crash On Highway 29

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a chain reaction crash involving four vehicles Wednesday morning on Highway 29.

The driver of a Kia Soul apparently collided with another vehicle, pushing into in the rear of the deputy’s vehicle. The ECSO cruiser then bumped into a work van.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Highway 29 just south of Tate School Road.

The Tate High School school resource officer was sent to an urgent care facility for evaluation, and two other people were transported by Escambia County EMS to area hospitals.

The crash closed northbound Highway 29 for the investigation.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

