ECSO Deputy Involved In Chain Reaction Crash On Highway 29
April 24, 2024
An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a chain reaction crash involving four vehicles Wednesday morning on Highway 29.
The driver of a Kia Soul apparently collided with another vehicle, pushing into in the rear of the deputy’s vehicle. The ECSO cruiser then bumped into a work van.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Highway 29 just south of Tate School Road.
The Tate High School school resource officer was sent to an urgent care facility for evaluation, and two other people were transported by Escambia County EMS to area hospitals.
The crash closed northbound Highway 29 for the investigation.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
….kamakazees are on all roads in Escambia County.
Person driving the Kia was not paying attention, they did not slow down at all and smacked into the dodge causing to hit the sheriffs vehicle and he hit the back of the white van. I was right there when it happened.