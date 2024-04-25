Bratt, Byrneville Elementary Students Create Winning EREC Meeting Promo Posters

Fifth graders at local elementary schools in North Escambia took part in a poster contest to promote Escambia River Electric Cooperative’s Annual Meeting.

The winning students received a cash award, and their posters were displayed at the meeting this Saturday, April 27, at Ernest Ward Middle School.

Winners from Bratt Elementary School were (pictured above L-R) Klaire Bealey, first; Zinaleah Moreno, third place; and Marshall Nall, second.

Winners from Byrneville Elementary School were (pictured below (L-R) with CEO Ryan Campbell) Gracie Levins, second; Kaison Robbins, first; and Antonia Hayes, third place.

For Saturday’s 85th annual meeting, activities will be from 8 to 10 am., and the business meeting will begin at 10 a.m. The winning posters will be displayed at the meeting.

