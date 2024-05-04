379 Students Take Part In Battle Of The Books (With Results, Photo Gallery)

Thirty-two Escambia County public schools competed in Battle of the Books on recently at Washington High School.

A total of 84 teams with 379 students competed to see who had the most knowledge of this year’s Battle of the Books titles. Participating students read up to 15 titles from this competition year’s Sunshine State Young Readers and Florida Teens Read book lists. Teams met before, after, and during school with their coaches to discuss the books’ themes, characters, settings, and main events.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The competition included four rounds of fifteen questions each, culminating with a final lightning round.

Winners were:

3rd Grade:

1st Place – Scenic Heights Elementary

Coaches: Janette Calder, Kaci Woodruff, and Ashlee Kinser

Team Members: Thea Woodruff, Ryker Burleson, Arthur Dunford, and Nikolai Wade

2nd Place – Pine Meadow Elementary, D.E.A.R. (Demolishers Evelyn, Allegra, Rhett)

Coaches: Michelle Williams and Cathee Edmunds

Team Members: Allegra McCaw, Evelyn Rowley, and Rhett Edgar

3rd Place – Pleasant Grove Elementary, Mind Readers

Coach: Aaron Foote

Team Members: Eve Perez-McElroy, Jaxson Cruz, Paisley Brown, Soren Dyck, and Becca Terry

4th Grade:

1st Place – McArthur Elementary, The Mighty T’s

Coach: Lori Perkins

Team Members: Ruby MacWhinnie, Boshra Yousef, Joslyn Krantz, Reagan Hillis, and Clay Kerfoot

2nd Place – Ferry Pass Elementary, Summer Knights

Coaches: Laura Hobbs and Kasey Gaines

Team Members: Ariel Vincent, Stella Kroeger, Fabiola Vallecillo-Medina, Isaiah Ray, and Lillian Coates

3rd Place – Molino Park Elementary, The Royal Readers

Coaches: Rachel Gilmore and Becky Hatch

Team Members: Sky Dupree, Sadie Fetsko, Aden Hicks, and Bradley Nelson

5th Grade:

1st Place – Pleasant Grove Elementary, Mind Readers

Coach: Aaron Foote

Team Members: Victoria Montoro, Maycee Forbes, Lily Perez-McElroy, and Ellie Napiorkowski

2nd Place – Bellview Elementary

Coach: Michelle Brown

Team Members: Jasmine Long, Stella Timmons, Justyze Hill, and Paytan Roache’

3rd Place – Beulah Elementary

Coaches: Sherry Roughton and Sara Smith

Team Members: Ryleigh Parker, Olivia Nunn, Emma Nguyen, London Farrior, and Rasha Roberts

Middle School:

1st Place – Brown Barge Middle, Team 1

Coaches: Kristy Imhof and Peggy Hamblen

Team Members: Collin Taylor, Cameron Powell, Carter Murray, Karsyn Webster, and Savannah Henry

2nd Place – Bailey Middle

Coaches: Roberta Wetzel and Linsay Whitley

Team Members: Annabelle Martin, Olivia Wood, and Victorya Fisher

3rd Place – Brown Barge Middle, Team 2

Coaches: Kristy Imhof and Peggy Hamblen

Team Members: Madelyn McShane, Peyton Vestal, Lucas Ramos, Aden Khan, and Kyleigh Dunning

High School:

1st Place – Pine Forest High School, Team 2

Coach: Mary Hangen

Team Members: Olivia Richardson, Catherine Nelson, and Lillien Williams

2nd Place – Pine Forest High School, Team 1

Coach: Mary Hangen

Team Members: Harmony DeRisio, Gianna Penaloza-Jones, and Mariah Saucier

3rd Place – Tate High School

Coach: Maryjane Gardner

Team Members: Sarah Demers, Abby Lynch, Jorja Revels, Reagan Hatcher, and Natalie Concilio

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.