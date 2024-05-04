379 Students Take Part In Battle Of The Books (With Results, Photo Gallery)
May 4, 2024
Thirty-two Escambia County public schools competed in Battle of the Books on recently at Washington High School.
A total of 84 teams with 379 students competed to see who had the most knowledge of this year’s Battle of the Books titles. Participating students read up to 15 titles from this competition year’s Sunshine State Young Readers and Florida Teens Read book lists. Teams met before, after, and during school with their coaches to discuss the books’ themes, characters, settings, and main events.
For a photo gallery, click here.
The competition included four rounds of fifteen questions each, culminating with a final lightning round.
Winners were:
3rd Grade:
1st Place – Scenic Heights Elementary
Coaches: Janette Calder, Kaci Woodruff, and Ashlee Kinser
Team Members: Thea Woodruff, Ryker Burleson, Arthur Dunford, and Nikolai Wade
2nd Place – Pine Meadow Elementary, D.E.A.R. (Demolishers Evelyn, Allegra, Rhett)
Coaches: Michelle Williams and Cathee Edmunds
Team Members: Allegra McCaw, Evelyn Rowley, and Rhett Edgar
3rd Place – Pleasant Grove Elementary, Mind Readers
Coach: Aaron Foote
Team Members: Eve Perez-McElroy, Jaxson Cruz, Paisley Brown, Soren Dyck, and Becca Terry
4th Grade:
1st Place – McArthur Elementary, The Mighty T’s
Coach: Lori Perkins
Team Members: Ruby MacWhinnie, Boshra Yousef, Joslyn Krantz, Reagan Hillis, and Clay Kerfoot
2nd Place – Ferry Pass Elementary, Summer Knights
Coaches: Laura Hobbs and Kasey Gaines
Team Members: Ariel Vincent, Stella Kroeger, Fabiola Vallecillo-Medina, Isaiah Ray, and Lillian Coates
3rd Place – Molino Park Elementary, The Royal Readers
Coaches: Rachel Gilmore and Becky Hatch
Team Members: Sky Dupree, Sadie Fetsko, Aden Hicks, and Bradley Nelson
5th Grade:
1st Place – Pleasant Grove Elementary, Mind Readers
Coach: Aaron Foote
Team Members: Victoria Montoro, Maycee Forbes, Lily Perez-McElroy, and Ellie Napiorkowski
2nd Place – Bellview Elementary
Coach: Michelle Brown
Team Members: Jasmine Long, Stella Timmons, Justyze Hill, and Paytan Roache’
3rd Place – Beulah Elementary
Coaches: Sherry Roughton and Sara Smith
Team Members: Ryleigh Parker, Olivia Nunn, Emma Nguyen, London Farrior, and Rasha Roberts
Middle School:
1st Place – Brown Barge Middle, Team 1
Coaches: Kristy Imhof and Peggy Hamblen
Team Members: Collin Taylor, Cameron Powell, Carter Murray, Karsyn Webster, and Savannah Henry
2nd Place – Bailey Middle
Coaches: Roberta Wetzel and Linsay Whitley
Team Members: Annabelle Martin, Olivia Wood, and Victorya Fisher
3rd Place – Brown Barge Middle, Team 2
Coaches: Kristy Imhof and Peggy Hamblen
Team Members: Madelyn McShane, Peyton Vestal, Lucas Ramos, Aden Khan, and Kyleigh Dunning
High School:
1st Place – Pine Forest High School, Team 2
Coach: Mary Hangen
Team Members: Olivia Richardson, Catherine Nelson, and Lillien Williams
2nd Place – Pine Forest High School, Team 1
Coach: Mary Hangen
Team Members: Harmony DeRisio, Gianna Penaloza-Jones, and Mariah Saucier
3rd Place – Tate High School
Coach: Maryjane Gardner
Team Members: Sarah Demers, Abby Lynch, Jorja Revels, Reagan Hatcher, and Natalie Concilio
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments