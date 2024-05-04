ECSO: Molino Man Kills Himself During SWAT Standoff

A Molino man involved with a standoff with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Friday in Ensley took his own life.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s office responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of West Hope Drive near I-10.

The victim reported that 43-year-old Connie Lee Bonner, Jr. had broken a window and forced his way into the home while armed with an assault rifle.

“Bonner attacked the victim after entering the home, but the victim managed to escape unharmed. Bonner then barricaded himself inside the house and threatened to harm himself and deputies,” the ECSO said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office SWAT team, hostage negotiators, and drone units responded. A warrant affidavit was prepared charging Bonner with armed burglary, battery domestic violence, and criminal mischief.

“After multiple attempts to make contact with Bonner, he did not respond. The SWAT team entered the home and found Bonner deceased in a bedroom from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” ECSO said.

Deputies said Bonner was arrested in October 2023 for battery strangulation, domestic violence and false imprisonment involving the same victim.

Photo (top) courtesy WEAR TV 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.