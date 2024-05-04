Fitterer Fantastic In 3-1 Wahoos Win

Written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos beat the Mississippi Braves 3-1 on Friday night on the strength of a dominant pitching performance from Evan Fitterer.

Fitterer (W, 2-1) completed 7.0 innings for the first time in his Double-A career and allowed only three hits, scattering two singles and a double in a scoreless start. The righty took a no-hitter into the fifth inning for the second start in a row, and got 13 of his 21 outs on the ground.

The Blue Wahoos jumped on Mississippi starter JJ Niekro (L, 1-3) right away in the first inning, scoring all three of their runs with a trio of two-out hits. After Tanner Allen’s leadoff double, Joe Mack brought him home with a double of his own for a 1-0 lead. Bennett Hostetler and Sean Roby followed with RBI singles to give Pensacola a 3-0 edge.

The Braves pitching staff allowed only one hit after the first inning, but Fitterer was razor-sharp. Faced with a jam with runners at the corners and two outs in the seventh, the righty struck out Geraldo Quintero to end his night on a high note.

Austin Roberts (S, 5) allowed an unearned run in the ninth, but locked down his fifth save in as many tries with a hitless frame.

The game was played in a brisk 2 hours and 7 minutes, and marked the 218th managerial win of Kevin Randel’s career to tie Pat Kelly for the most in Blue Wahoos history.

Randel will go for the record as the Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Braves on Saturday evening. First pitch from Trustmark Park is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.