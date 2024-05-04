Molino Man Charged With February Homicide

A Molino man has been charged in connection with a murder earlier this year in Escambia County.

Alexander George Deloach, 28, was charged with homicide, vehicle theft, marijuana possession, cocaine possession five counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement and fleeing/eluding.

Deloach attempted to flee from deputies but was taken into custody after a PIT maneuver to stop his vehicle near Harbor Square and Breakwater Circle. At one point, according to an arrest report, Deloach accelerated in his vehicle at five deputies, but they were able to quickly get out of the way.

Deloach and D’Angelo Lavan Cook-Humphrey were accused in a February 12 murder on Moore Avenue. Deputies are continuing to search for Cook-Humphrey

Deloach remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.