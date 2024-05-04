Upper 80s Today And Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.