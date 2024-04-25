63 New Members Inducted Into Northview High Beta Club
April 25, 2024
Wednesday afternoon, 63 students were inducted into the National Beta Club at Northview High School.
- Addison Classen
- Addison Eicher
- Addison Miller
- Allison Yoder
- Amanda Fernandez
- Amberly Dunn
- Amy Floyd
- Andrew Brown
- Asher Creighton
- Ashley Gleason
- Ashton Covan
- Ayden Crabtree
- Braden Glick
- Brielle Garcia
- Bryce Stabler
- Caley Deharsh
- Cameron Bodiford
- Camden Borelli
- Camryn Langham
- Christian Caraway
- Claire Amerson
- Cody Geneux
- Crimson Davis
- Daviona Randolph
- Evin Matlock
- Hallie Emmons
- Hayden Gipson
- Jackson Bridges
- Kaitlin Lloyd
- Kate Stinson
- Kathryn Beasley
- Kaylee Long
- Kinley Knowles
- Kira Reed
- Keeli Knighten
- Kelan Jurey
- Kylie Langham
- Lacie Kittrell
- Laura Laborde
- Lexi Smallwood
- Lilly Smallwood
- Lori Hall
- Luke Chavers
- Maddie Driskell
- Macy Miller
- Madeleine Atallah
- Maggie Stewart
- Makayla Plato
- Makenzie Levins
- Maria Valeria Franco
- Mary Catherine Hughes
- Mary Elizabeth Oliver
- Mikayla McAnally
- Morgan Driver
- Olivia Doyle
- Olivia Hall
- Payton Daw
- Presley Johnson
- Samantha Minchew
- Stevi Cofield
- Tierany White
- Tyler Gilmore
- Xyria Martin
The National Beta Club’s purpose is “to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, leadership and service among elementary and secondary school students”.
Pictured: New Beta Club members at Northview High School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
