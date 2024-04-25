63 New Members Inducted Into Northview High Beta Club

April 25, 2024

Wednesday afternoon, 63 students were inducted into the National Beta Club at Northview High School.

  • Addison Classen
  • Addison Eicher
  • Addison Miller
  • Allison Yoder
  • Amanda Fernandez
  • Amberly Dunn
  • Amy Floyd
  • Andrew Brown
  • Asher Creighton
  • Ashley Gleason
  • Ashton Covan
  • Ayden Crabtree
  • Braden Glick
  • Brielle Garcia
  • Bryce Stabler
  • Caley Deharsh
  • Cameron Bodiford
  • Camden Borelli
  • Camryn Langham
  • Christian Caraway
  • Claire Amerson
  • Cody Geneux
  • Crimson Davis
  • Daviona Randolph
  • Evin Matlock
  • Hallie Emmons
  • Hayden Gipson
  • Jackson Bridges
  • Kaitlin Lloyd
  • Kate Stinson
  • Kathryn Beasley
  • Kaylee Long
  • Kinley Knowles
  • Kira Reed
  • Keeli Knighten
  • Kelan Jurey
  • Kylie Langham
  • Lacie Kittrell
  • Laura Laborde
  • Lexi Smallwood
  • Lilly Smallwood
  • Lori Hall
  • Luke Chavers
  • Maddie Driskell
  • Macy Miller
  • Madeleine Atallah
  • Maggie Stewart
  • Makayla Plato
  • Makenzie Levins
  • Maria Valeria Franco
  • Mary Catherine Hughes
  • Mary Elizabeth Oliver
  • Mikayla McAnally
  • Morgan Driver
  • Olivia Doyle
  • Olivia Hall
  • Payton Daw
  • Presley Johnson
  • Samantha Minchew
  • Stevi Cofield
  • Tierany White
  • Tyler Gilmore
  • Xyria Martin

The National Beta Club’s purpose is “to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, leadership and service among elementary and secondary school students”.

Pictured: New Beta Club members at Northview High School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 