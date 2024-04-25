63 New Members Inducted Into Northview High Beta Club

Wednesday afternoon, 63 students were inducted into the National Beta Club at Northview High School.

Addison Classen

Addison Eicher

Addison Miller

Allison Yoder

Amanda Fernandez

Amberly Dunn

Amy Floyd

Andrew Brown

Asher Creighton

Ashley Gleason

Ashton Covan

Ayden Crabtree

Braden Glick

Brielle Garcia

Bryce Stabler

Caley Deharsh

Cameron Bodiford

Camden Borelli

Camryn Langham

Christian Caraway

Claire Amerson

Cody Geneux

Crimson Davis

Daviona Randolph

Evin Matlock

Hallie Emmons

Hayden Gipson

Jackson Bridges

Kaitlin Lloyd

Kate Stinson

Kathryn Beasley

Kaylee Long

Kinley Knowles

Kira Reed

Keeli Knighten

Kelan Jurey

Kylie Langham

Lacie Kittrell

Laura Laborde

Lexi Smallwood

Lilly Smallwood

Lori Hall

Luke Chavers

Maddie Driskell

Macy Miller

Madeleine Atallah

Maggie Stewart

Makayla Plato

Makenzie Levins

Maria Valeria Franco

Mary Catherine Hughes

Mary Elizabeth Oliver

Mikayla McAnally

Morgan Driver

Olivia Doyle

Olivia Hall

Payton Daw

Presley Johnson

Samantha Minchew

Stevi Cofield

Tierany White

Tyler Gilmore

Xyria Martin

The National Beta Club’s purpose is “to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, leadership and service among elementary and secondary school students”.

Pictured: New Beta Club members at Northview High School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.