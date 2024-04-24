Northview Lady Chiefs Beat Washington 19-2

April 24, 2024

Jamison Gilman drove in four tuns one four hits as the Northview Chiefs beat Washington 19-2 Tuesday in Pensacola.

Mikayla McAnally opened in the circle for the Chie’s, giving up one hit and no runs in two innings while striking out six and recording no walks. Daviona Randolph went two innings in relief, giving up two hits and two runs and she had three strikeouts and no walks.

Bailey Burkette and Braylen Shelley had two hits for the Lady Chiefs. Riley Brooks, Avery Stuckey, Kylee Langham, Mary Clayton Dawson and McAnally had one.

Northview will host Gulf Breeze Friday at 6 .

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

