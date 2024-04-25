Mostly Sunny Days Continue, High Today About 83
April 25, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Overnight: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Comments