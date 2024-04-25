Mostly Sunny Days Continue, High Today About 83

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Overnight: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.