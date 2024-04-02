2-Month-Old Critical After Escambia County Wreck

April 24, 2024

A two-month-old infant was critically injured in a crash late Tuesday night in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two passenger vehicles collided about 10:30 p.m. when one backed out of a driveway on West Jackson Street near Fitzgerald Street.

The 2-month-old girl was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. FHP said she was not properly restrained.

The adults involved in the collision suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers are continuing their investigation.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 