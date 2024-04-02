2-Month-Old Critical After Escambia County Wreck

A two-month-old infant was critically injured in a crash late Tuesday night in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two passenger vehicles collided about 10:30 p.m. when one backed out of a driveway on West Jackson Street near Fitzgerald Street.

The 2-month-old girl was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. FHP said she was not properly restrained.

The adults involved in the collision suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers are continuing their investigation.

File photo.