Two Injured In Two Wrecks That Slowed Highway 29 Traffic Tuesday Afternoon

April 24, 2024

Two people were injured in one of two crashes minutes apart on Highway 29 near Cantonment Tuesday afternoon.

The first crash (pictured above and two photos below) happened about 4:33 p.m. on Highway 29 at Neal Road when a Chevrolet Sedan and an older model Chevrolet Caprice collided. The Caprice came to a stop about 500 south of the intersection, slowing southbound traffic. Two people were transported by Escambia County with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second unrelated wreck (pictured bottom) happened about five minutes later on Highway 29 near Success Drive. The driver of a Chevrolet SUV was southbound when they lost control, crossed over Highway 29 and came to a stop in the median on the northbound side. There were no injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating both wrecks.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 