Undocumented Farm Worker, 45, Gets 25 Years For Attempted Sexual Battery Of 11-Year Old In Walnut Hill

A former Walnut Hill farm worker that charged with a child sex crime after a 2002 Amber Alert has been sentenced to state prison.

Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz, now 45, was sentenced under a plea deal to 25 years in state prison after pleading no contest to attempted sexual battery on child under age 12. Manriquez-Ortiz was also designated as a sexual predator. H was in the United State illegally on an expired work visa

At the time of his arrest, he was originally charged with sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12 years, a capital felony that could have carried a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted.

On July 28 2022, an 11-year-old girl was discovered missing from a home on Arthur Brown Road in Walnut Hill. She was first believed to be in the company of Manriquez-Ortiz based on a note that was left behind and his relationship with her.

About two weeks prior, she was seen kissing Manriquez-Ortiz on the lips. He was employed by Steve’s Catfish Farm in Walnut Hill, and she frequently went to the business, according to an arrest report. He was fired and given a ride to Atlanta, Georgia.

The child’s father told NorthEscambia.com and investigators that he found a cut screen on their Walnut Hill home, and the girl was missing. She left a note behind indicating that she would be with Brijido-Ortez. According to an arrest report, she placed a call to Manriquez-Ortiz at 9:45 p.m. on July 27, and sexually explicit texts and photographs were sent back and forth between the victim and Manriquez-Ortiz.

A security camera at the Escambia Grain elevator nearly across the street recorded a white vehicle pulling into the victim’s home at 10:08 p.m. on July 27.

An Amber Alert was issued the following morning when the girl was found missing. Manriquez-Ortiz was located in Laredo, Texas, and questioned at the FBI office in Laredo. He remained in custody there until his extradition back to Escambia County.

The girl was located by law enforcement in Foley, Alabama, in a white truck that was previously reported stolen by Steve’s Catfish Farm in Walnut Hill. The victim was interviewed at Gulf Coast Kid’s House. The details of that interview were redacted from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report, but it states that Manriquez-Ortiz and the victim had sexual intercourse.

Manriquez-Ortiz is a Mexican citizen and illegally remained in the United States after his work visa expired in 2020.