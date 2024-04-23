Check Your Tickets: No One Has Claimed $66,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Davisville.

Check your tickets. It’s been two months since someone purchased a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket in Davisville.

The Quick Pick ticket sold at the State Line Gift Shop at 11208 Highway 97 was one of two winning tickets in the February 24 evening drawing and is worth $66,372.08. The other winning ticket was sold in Clearwater.

The winning numbers were 3-6-22-26-28.

Winner have up to 180 days to claim a winning Florida Lottery ticket.