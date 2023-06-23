Amateur Radio Field Day Is This Weekend, Demonstrations At Ashton Brosnaham And Bratt Parks

Local ham operators will gather at two locations in Escambia County this weekend for the 2023 American Radio Relay League Field Day.

ARRL Field Day is an opportunity for thousands of amateur radio enthusiasts throughout the U.S. and Canada to set up temporary communications stations and make contact with like-minded people. Licensed radio operators, often called “hams,” spend the weekend practicing community outreach, emergency preparedness and technical skills.

Local hams participate in providing emergency communications during hurricanes and other disasters when normal communications are disabled and during local events like triathlons, bikeathons, parades or wherever real time communications are needed.

The Five Flags Amateur Radio Association will begin operations at about 1 p.m. Saturday and operate continuously until 1 p.m. Sunday at Ashton Brosnaham Park off East 10 Mile Road.

The Southern Amateur Radio Union will participate from Travis Nelson Park on West Highway 4 in Bratt, just west of Northview High. Club members from both Escambia counties (Alabama and Florida) will participate from noon Saturday until noon Sunday.

The public is invited to stop by both locations to observe and learn.

At Ashton Brosnaham Park, there will also be a “Get on the Air” station for anyone that wants to try it out. Escambia Search and Rescue, Escambia Fire Rescue and other groups will participate.

The Escambia County Commission recently proclaimed June 20-26 as “Amateur Radio Week” in the county.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.