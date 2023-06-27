Local Hams Take To The Airwaves For Amateur Radio Field Day, Practicing Emergency Communications

Local ham radio operators at two locations in Escambia County took part in the 2023 American Radio Relay League Field Day this past weekend.

ARRL Field Day was an opportunity for about 40,000 amateur radio enthusiasts throughout the U.S. and Canada to set up temporary communications stations and make contact with like-minded people. Licensed radio operators, often called “hams,” spent the weekend practicing community outreach, emergency preparedness and technical skills.

The Five Flags Amateur Radio Association operated continuously from 1 p.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Sunday at Ashton Brosnaham Park off East 10 Mile Road.

“After Hurricane Ivan in Escambia County, we were the only thing talking for the 36 hours,” said amateur radio operator Gene Bannon, call sign KB4HAH. “Sheriff’s deputies couldn’t talk to each other; the fire departments couldn’t talk to each other. We were the communications source for the first 36 hours, and by then they brought in the satellite trucks and all the other stuff. That’s one of the reasons why we like to think amateur radio exists.”

Club member set up their amateur radio equipment — ranging from old 1980s radios to modern digital gear and satellite communications. With a generator, solar panels and portable antennas, including a wire antenna spanning half a soccer field, they were soon communicating with ham operators across the United States and Canada.

The goal was to reach other ham operators in as many Canadian provinces and U.S. states as possible, including Alaska and Hawaii. The Hawaii contact was checked off by about 4 p.m. Saturday.

“Amateurs are out here doing what we’re doing out in the parks, out in the fields, out in the woods,” he said. “Trying to make as many contacts as we can,” Bannon said.

During our visit to Ashton Brosnaham Park Saturday afternoon, a digital scan of the 10-meter amateur radio band showed just one other weak signal, but they were able to make contact with the operator in Venezuela.

The Southern Amateur Radio Union (SARU) participated from Travis Nelson Park on West Highway 4 in Bratt, near Northview High School. Club members from both Escambia counties (Alabama and Florida) participated from noon Saturday until noon Sunday. The equipment in Bratt was a bit simpler including handheld radios to reach a nearby repeater. Operators would carefully tune radios, repeat their call sign and see who would answer from where.

“Sidney, Australia, mate,” the radio boomed at Travis Nelson Park Saturday evening. Contact had been made from some 9,000 miles away from a picnic table in Bratt.

Local hams participate in providing emergency communications during hurricanes and other disasters when normal communications can be knocked out of service.

The amateur radio operators have their own equipment inside the Escambia County Operations Center, ready to provide needed communications during local emergencies. That room is being named for Rudy Hubbard, WA4PUP, a ham operator that passed away in May 2021.

