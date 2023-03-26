Storms Possible For Sunday Into Sunday Evening

March 26, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms becoming likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

