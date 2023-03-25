Northview Beats Jay 5-1 At Wahoos Stadium (With Gallery)

For the second straight night, the Northview Chiefs beat the Jay Royals. Northview earned a 5-1 win at Wahoos Stadium Friday night.

Cason Burkett went three innings, allowing four hits and no runs while striking out four. Kaden Odom was on the hill for four innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out two.

Jamarkus Jefferson and Burkett had one hit each for Northview.

Justin Smarr went three and third innings for Tate, allowing five runs on two hits and striking out six. Ayden Sowers led the Royals at the plate at 2-3.

Northview was coming off a 9-2 win over Jay Thursday night.

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.