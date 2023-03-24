Northview Takes Jay 9-2 In Big District Win (With Gallery)

Northview 9, Jay 2

The Northview Chiefs earned a big district win 9-2 over rival Jay Thursday night in Jay.

Tied 2-2 after three, the Chiefs pulled away with a run in the fourth and had a five-run seventh inning.

Jamarus Jefferson went for five innings for the Chiefs, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out eight. Kaden Odom closed on the hill, allowing one hit, no runs and striking out two in two innings.

Northview’s Rustin Pope went 3-5 to lead Northview at bat. Odom and Tyler Shaw both went 2-3. Luke Bridges, Josh Landis and Crson Burkett each had a hit.

Justin Smarr led the Royals at the plate, going 2-4.

The Chiefs and Royals will face off again Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Wahoos Stadium.

For a photo gallery with both varsity and junior varsity action, click here.

Jay 8, Northview 0 (JV)

NorthEscambia.com photos by Ashley Rhodes, click to enlarge.