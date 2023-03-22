FPD: Driver Was Intoxicated, Traveling 71 Mph Before Fatally Crashing Into Flomaton High School

A vehicle was traveling 71 mph moments before an intoxicated driver fatally crashed into Flomaton High School, according to an investigation made public Tuesday by the Flomaton Police Department.

Shaneal Schifano, 21, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the single vehicle crash about 12 a.m. on December 23, 2022. Family members said she was from Georgia but had just recently moved to Atmore for a new job.

The Flomaton Police Department said the driver’s blood alcohol level was 0.148% at the time of the crash. The legal limit in Alabama is 0.08%.

FPD executed a search warrant and retrieved the vehicle’s event data recorder, which was sent to the Alabama Department of Public Safety for analysis. According to police, the vehicle was traveling 71.1 mph four seconds before the fatal crash and hit the wall of the high school at 44.4 mph.

Schifano was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash was the fourth fatal wreck in Flomaton in two months. With another fatality on Old Atmore Road at Community Church Road on March 15, Flomaton has now had five traffic fatalities since October 2022, according to FPD. The causes of the other crashes have not been released.

“Our condolences go out to all the families involved. We appreciate the help of ALEA troopers who assisted with some of these traffic fatality investigations,” Flomaton Police Chief Johnny Wilson said Tuesday “ I encourage all drivers to please pay attention, slow down, buckle up and don’t drink and drive. We now have a full time Traffic Enforcement Officer that will hold drivers accountable to the speed limits. Traffic Enforcement is paramount and our number one goal is to keep the citizens safer on the highways while traveling.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.