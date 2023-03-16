Old Atmore Road Crash Claims Life Of Flomaton Woman

March 16, 2023

A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a Flomaton woman Wednesday night.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. on Old Atmore Road near Community Church road west of Flomaton.

According to the Flomaton Police Department, a 61-year old woman ran off the roadway and struck a tree. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Flomaton Police Chief Johnny Wilson said the investigation is continuing.

The Flomaton Police Department, Flomaton Fire Department, MedStar EMS, and the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded.

Written by William Reynolds 

 