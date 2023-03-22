Escambia Man Gets Life For Murdering Roommate; Body Found Near Flomaton

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to life in prison for the September 2021 murder of his roommate. Her body was found about two weeks later in a wooded area near Flomaton after an exhaustive search.

Giles Curt Jones was found guilty of the second degree murder of 40-year old Latonya Antionette Baxter.

According to an arrest report, Jones’ gray 2009 Nissan Maxima was caught on a camera as he headed north on Highway 29 through Century at 12:19 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021. At 1:54 p.m., police say he took a photo on his phone of Baxter, who was deceased with obvious signs of trauma. At 3:09 p.m., his Nissan was again seen on camera it headed back south on Highway 29 in Century.

The distance from the spot Jones’ vehicle as seen on camera in Century September 11 to the location where the body was found is just under nine miles. Driving near the speed limit, the direct trip took our reporter about 12 minutes.

Baxter was reported missing on September 12 by her daughter, who stated that an air mattress and Baxter’s purse were missing. Investigators located blood in Baxter’s bedroom and other locations on the property, as well as in Jones’ vehicle, according to police.

Acting on a tip, Pensacola Police, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and KlaasKIDS searched an area along Highway 168 east of Pine Barren Road in Bratt shortly after the victim was reported missing and an area long Highway 168 east of Pine Barren Road in Bratt, but northing was found.

For more photos, click here.

Pictured: The body of a Pensacola murder victim was found north of Flomaton. NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos, click to enlarge.