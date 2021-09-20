Search Continues For Murder Victim’s Body That May In The North Escambia Area

The search continues for the body of a murder victim that be hidden in North Escambia area.

Giles Curt Jones, 38, was charged with first degree murder for the death of 40-year old Latonya Antionette Baxter. She was reported missing by her daughter on September 12.

A picture of an obviously deceased Baxter was found on Jones’ phone, according to Pensacola Police. The photo was taken at 1:54 on Saturday, September 11. About noon that day, Jones’ 2009 Nissan Maxima with Florida tag #45BAFU was captured on camera northbound on Highway 29 in Century. The vehicle headed back south on Highway 29 through Century about 3 p.m.

The body has not been located, and Pensacola Police spokesman Mike Wood told NorthEscambia.com shortly after Jones’ arrest that authorities believe the body may be somewhere in the Century area or just across the state line in Alabama.

Police said Baxter shared her home in Pensacola with her daughter, and her roommate Jones. Investigators located blood in Baxter’s bedroom and other locations on the property. Blood was also found in Jones’ vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pensacola Police Department at (850) 435-1901 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.