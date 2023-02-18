Sunny And Cool Saturday, High In The Upper 50s, Low Middle 30s
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Washington’s Birthday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
