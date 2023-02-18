Sunny And Cool Saturday, High In The Upper 50s, Low Middle 30s

February 18, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

