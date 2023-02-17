Cantonment Woman Gets 53 Years In Prison For Murder Of Her Daughter’s Father

A Cantonment woman has been sentenced to 53 years in prison for an Okaloosa County murder.

Carissa Lynn Parker, 30, pleaded guilty to second degree murder with a firearm last November and faced up to life in prison.

Parker contracted the killing of her daughter’s father.

Investigators said Parker shared a child with the victim, 35-year old Edgar Jennings.

Deputies responded to Jennings’ home shortly before midnight on November 19, 2019, after receiving multiple 911 calls of shots fired. They found Jennings dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head outside a side door of his apartment.

During the course of the investigation, a “controlled phone call” to Parker was set up with the assistance of a relative. During that call, Parker admitted driving her co-defendant, Jordan Phillips, to the scene and discussing with him ongoing issues she was having with Jennings.

Phillips was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison.

Video footage from a home near Culp Avenue the night of the shooting shows the car Parker was driving arriving in the area approximately six minutes before the first 9-1-1 call came in. Approximately a minute after the calls started, Phillips is seen getting back into the vehicle and leaving.

Investigators say during the controlled phone call Parker told her relative the suspect had pulled out a gun, she was terrified and that’s when things escalated.

At no time after the shooting did Parker attempt to contact law enforcement, despite knowing Jennings had been killed. She also assisted Phillips by driving him away from the scene of the crime to avoid arrest, according to the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office.