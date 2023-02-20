Building Services Workshop To Be Held Tuesday At Molino Library

February 20, 2023

Escambia County Building Services will host a workshop Tuesday night at the Molino Library.

The workshop is open to the public and will cover several topics to help citizens make informed decisions when deciding to hire a contractor or handle a project themselves.

During the workshop, attendees will learn about contractor requirements, verification of licensure, how to file a complaint against a contractor and more. Tim Tolbert, Escambia County Director of Building Services, will also give a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

The workshop will take place from 6-8 p.m.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 