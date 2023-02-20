Building Services Workshop To Be Held Tuesday At Molino Library

Escambia County Building Services will host a workshop Tuesday night at the Molino Library.

The workshop is open to the public and will cover several topics to help citizens make informed decisions when deciding to hire a contractor or handle a project themselves.

During the workshop, attendees will learn about contractor requirements, verification of licensure, how to file a complaint against a contractor and more. Tim Tolbert, Escambia County Director of Building Services, will also give a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

The workshop will take place from 6-8 p.m.