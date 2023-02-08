Active Shooter Threat Cleared As False; Emergency Alerts Cleared

A false call of an active shooter this morning at Pensacola Catholic High has been cleared.

The call came in about 11:35 a.m. of a shooting — an apparent “swatting” where a false report is made to generate a law enforcement response.

“The Pensacola Police Department received information of a possible active shooter situation at Pensacola Catholic High School (3043 W Scott Street) and responded as an agency assist with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office,” Pensacola Police spokesperson Brittany Sturgeon said. “Our agency provided all available resources. The call was determined to be fraudulent, known as a ’swatting’ incident. Catholic High School is secure and back to normal operating procedures.”

Residents across a broad area received an emergency alert on their phone, televisions and other devices.

“Active shooter reported in your area, run hide or fight,” the emergency alert repeated twice. The message stated it pertained to Escambia County but did not give a location.

“As it relates to the previous Pensacola High School Alert, the situation is ALL CLEAR,” another message said.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement: “Many of you received an alert in reference to an active shooter at a local school. This was determined to be a SWATTING call. The ESCO, along with Pensacola Police Department, responded and have determined the school to be safe, secure and back to normal operations.”

NorthEscambia.com images.