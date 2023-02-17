Cantonment Wreck Shuts Down Highway 29 Northbound

February 17, 2023

At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash that shut down Highway 29 northbound in Cantonment late Friday afternoon.

A SUV and truck collided at the intersection of Highway 29 and Tate Road, in front of Domino’s, about 5 p.m. The truck then rolled over, coming to rest upright just off the roadway.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Northbound traffic was detoured to Highway 95A.

Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the wreck.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

