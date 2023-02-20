10,000 Pound Food Giveaway Delayed Until February 28 In Cantonment

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold a drive-thru 10,000 pound food giveaway February 28 at Carver Park on Webb Street. That is one week later than the normal schedule.

The Feeding the Gulf Coast food distribution will begin at 3 p.m. and continue while supplies last for anyone in need of food. People should line up their vehicles, single file on Webb Street facing north; food will be loaded into vehicles. Identification is required.

The food distribution is normally held on the third Tuesday of the month, but Feeding the Gulf Coast is closed on February 21 for Mardi Gras.

