Tabitha Tedder Sentenced To Prison In Century Family Child Neglect, Sexual Battery Case

Another member of a Century family has been sentenced to eight years in prison after several children that had been sexually abused were found living in squalor in two campers.

Last week, Tabitha Ann Tedder was sentenced to four years concurrently on three counts of child neglect without great bodily harm, and four additional years on a felony charge of failure to report child abuse. An additional charge of tampering in a felony first degree proceeding was dismissed.

Tabitha Tedder’s husband Norman Tracy Tedder was found incompetent to stand trial and ordered to Lakeview for competency training. He is due back in court in April.

In October, Michael Tracy Tedder was sentenced to 30 years in state prison for child sexual battery and designated as a lifetime sexual offender after he pleaded to multiple counts of sexual battery by a person in familian authority and lewd and lascivious exhibition in the presence of a minor.

Michael Tracy Tedder’s wife Elizabeth Mae Dennis was previously convicted of two counts of child neglect and sentenced to 19.5 months in state prison, with credit for 116 days served, to be followed by 18 months probation.

Some readers may find the following details disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

On October 20, 2021, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a local elementary school after a victim disclosed sexual abuse to a school counselor. The victim disclosed at school that she had been raped by Tedder. She stated that it hurt, and about the time she healed, he would do it again. The abuse occurred between January 1, 2020, and October 20, 2021.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Michael Tracy Tedder had sexually abused additional victims between January 1, 2020, and October 20, 2021. He was the only family member charged with a sexual offense.

“This defendant preyed on children that should have been able to trust him,” Carrie Gilmer, prosecuting attorney, said.

When the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office went to Tedder’s home to investigate the sexual battery allegations, deputies found Tedder and three others living in squalor with six children in two campers.

One camper was “extremely dirty”, with “raw sewage coming from the back side of the camper and flowing underneath the camper causing an unbearable foul odor”, and “hundreds of roaches”, according to an arrest report. The roaches were in the food cabinet, running over the food, on the stove, on the sink and on the counter.

A deputy further described the camper as having roaches inside the shower and toilet area, pots with old food in them on the kitchen counter, a sink filled with dirty dishes and a refrigerator he called “extremely nasty”. There was one full size bed, a let-down bed with roaches crawling on it, and a baby crib in the camper. Two cats and two dogs were inside, and there were power cords running through the camper and by the kitchen sink, the report states.

“The camper had a foul odor inside and out that was unbearable,” the deputy wrote in his report.

The other camper, described as being “extremely small,” was also roach infested, dirty and piled full of clothes and other items making it impossible to enter, the report states.

According to the ECSO, there was no electrical service on the property; the campers were powered by numerous electrical cords strung together to a nearby home. Some of the cords had bare wires in places and junctions exposed to the weather.

“The parents smelled as if they had not bathed in several days,” a deputy wrote in his report.

The Department of Children and Families removed the children.