Michael Tedder Of Century Gets 30 Years For Multiple Counts Of Child Sexual Battery

A Century man has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison for child sexual battery.

Michael Tracy Tedder, 30, was also designated as a lifetime sexual offender by Judge Jennie Kinsey after he pleaded to multiple counts of sexual battery by a person in familian authority and lewd of lascivious exhibition in the presence of a minor.

On October 20, 2021, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a local elementary school after a victim disclosed sexual abuse to a school counselor. The victim disclosed at school that she had been raped by Tedder. She stated that it hurt, and about the time she healed, he would do it again. The abuse occurred between January 1, 2020, and October 20, 2021.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Michael Tracy Tedder had abused additional victims.

“This defendant preyed on children that should have been able to trust him. With the sentence imposed, Mr. Tedder will no longer be able to harm innocent children,” Carrie Gilmer, prosecuting attorney, said.

When the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office went to Tedder’s home on October 20, 2021, to investigate the sexual battery allegations, deputies found Tedder and three others living in squalor with six children in two campers. The cases are continuing through the legal system for the others.

The Department of Children and Families temporarily removed the children.