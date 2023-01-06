Local Family Issues Plea To Keep Murderers In Prison

A North Escambia family has issued a plea for area residents to help stop the parole of two Nokomis men behind bars for the 1993 murders of a woman and 12-year old girl.

Shannon Dean Barlow and Franklin Lee Barlow, Jr. are both serving life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murders of Kathy Victor Hall Barlow and Angel Marie Hall.

On October 10, 1993, the Barlow brothers went out with Albert Ganoe “Rocky” Beasley, consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana. They then went to the home of Kathy Barlow in Perdido, Ala., shooting her in the head with a .410-gauge shotgun when she opened the door. According to testimony, he then went to the room of Angel Hall, 12, raped her and shot her in the face.

“They were shot, stabbed, raped, beaten, strangled, buried in the sand at the gravel lakes near our home, then urinated on,” said Marsha Maher, Kathy Barlow’s niece and a North Escambia resident. “They surely do not need to be paroled and pose a threat to myself, my family and to our community. So for the sake of our family’s sanity and security and also for our community, please help keep them in prison.”

Shannon Barlow was sentenced to three consecutive life terms, and Franklin Barlow was sentenced to two life sentences. Both are now eligible for parole from prison in Alabama. Beasley remains behind bars, sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

The parole hearing for the Barlow brothers is set for January 11. Maher is asking area residents to send a protest email to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles at victim.services@paroles.alabama.gov.

For those interested, Maher suggests the following email be sent:

“We, the undersigned, respectfully protest the parole of Inmates Shannon Dean Barlow AIS# 183626 AND Franklin Lee Barlow, Jr AIS# 182999. They both pled guilty to the murders of Kathy and Angel Hall. Please impose the maximum (5) five years before the next hearing.”