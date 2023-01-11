Parole Denied For Two Nokomis Brothers In 1993 Murder
January 11, 2023
Wednesday morning, the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles denied parole for two Nokomis men behind bars for the 1993 murders of a woman and 12-year old girl.
Shannon Dean Barlow and Franklin Lee Barlow, Jr. are both serving life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murders of Kathy Victor Hall Barlow and Angel Marie Hall.
They will be eligible for parole again in five years.
A large number of North Escambia area residents wrote letters and emails opposing the brothers’ release following a NorthEscambia.com story last week.
On October 10, 1993, the Barlow brothers went out with Albert Ganoe “Rocky” Beasley, consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana. They then went to the home of Kathy Barlow in Perdido, Ala., shooting her in the head with a .410-gauge shotgun when she opened the door. According to testimony, he then went to the room of Angel Hall, 12, raped her and shot her in the face.
“They were shot, stabbed, raped, beaten, strangled, buried in the sand at the gravel lakes near our home, then urinated on,” said Marsha Maher, Kathy Barlow’s niece and a North Escambia resident. “They surely do not need to be paroled and pose a threat to myself, my family and to our community. So for the sake of our family’s sanity and security and also for our community.”
Shannon Barlow was sentenced to three consecutive life terms, and Franklin Barlow was sentenced to two life sentences. Both were now eligible for parole from prison in Alabama. Beasley remains behind bars, sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
Comments
@Pat believe it or not it costs more to execute them. It costs taxpayers roughly 4-6 million to execute someone, and it only costs 750k for a life sentence. So actually life costs us less and prolongs the suffering. I’m sure they’re not having fun at the Ritz.
Great, my one of many emails weighed in the the
board vote. Wonder if any board member wanted to turn one or both out?????
THANK GOD FOR ANSWERING PRAYERS. KEEP THEM LOCKED UP.
Wow!! That is some good news for the day! Hopefully the emails we sent influenced the board’s decision. I will email the same thing in 5 years if reminded.
Why are we wasting tax dollars keeping these monsters alive?
Thank God. Savages should never be free to live in the outside world.
Excellent.