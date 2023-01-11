Parole Denied For Two Nokomis Brothers In 1993 Murder

January 11, 2023

Wednesday morning, the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles denied parole for two Nokomis men behind bars for the 1993 murders of a woman and 12-year old girl.

Shannon Dean Barlow and Franklin Lee Barlow, Jr. are both serving life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murders of Kathy Victor Hall Barlow and Angel Marie Hall.

They will be eligible for parole again in five years.

A large number of North Escambia area residents wrote letters and emails opposing the brothers’ release following a NorthEscambia.com story last week.

On October 10, 1993, the Barlow brothers went out with Albert Ganoe “Rocky” Beasley, consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana. They then went to the home of Kathy Barlow in Perdido, Ala., shooting her in the head with a .410-gauge shotgun when she opened the door. According to testimony, he then went to the room of Angel Hall, 12, raped her and shot her in the face.

“They were shot, stabbed, raped, beaten, strangled, buried in the sand at the gravel lakes near our home, then urinated on,” said Marsha Maher, Kathy Barlow’s niece and a North Escambia resident. “They surely do not need to be paroled and pose a threat to myself, my family and to our community. So for the sake of our family’s sanity and security and also for our community.”

Shannon Barlow was sentenced to three consecutive life  terms, and Franklin Barlow was sentenced to two life sentences. Both were now eligible for parole from prison in Alabama. Beasley remains behind bars, sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Comments

7 Responses to “Parole Denied For Two Nokomis Brothers In 1993 Murder”

  1. mnon on January 11th, 2023 1:24 pm

    @Pat believe it or not it costs more to execute them. It costs taxpayers roughly 4-6 million to execute someone, and it only costs 750k for a life sentence. So actually life costs us less and prolongs the suffering. I’m sure they’re not having fun at the Ritz.

  2. JJ on January 11th, 2023 1:09 pm

    Great, my one of many emails weighed in the the
    board vote. Wonder if any board member wanted to turn one or both out?????

  3. Brenda on January 11th, 2023 12:48 pm

    THANK GOD FOR ANSWERING PRAYERS. KEEP THEM LOCKED UP.

  4. BK on January 11th, 2023 11:49 am

    Wow!! That is some good news for the day! Hopefully the emails we sent influenced the board’s decision. I will email the same thing in 5 years if reminded.

  5. Pat on January 11th, 2023 11:45 am

    Why are we wasting tax dollars keeping these monsters alive?

  6. EMD on January 11th, 2023 11:40 am

    Thank God. Savages should never be free to live in the outside world.

  7. SW on January 11th, 2023 11:19 am

    Excellent.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 