Established Foreign Manufacturing Company Set To Visit Century This Week To Discuss Building Lease

A 50-year old foreign company with established American customers is expected to visit Century this week in advance of negotiating a lease on a town-owned building in the industrial park.

We first reported last week about the company that is looking to set up their first domestic manufacturing and warehouse distribution facility serving the oil and gas industry.

Company officials will be in Century this week to meet individually with each town council member and look at any potential upgrades to the 40,000 square foot building. The town re-acquired the industrial building at public auction for less than $1 out of pocket back in August 2009, following the town’s foreclosure judgment against the now defunct Helicopter Technology company. The building has sat empty since then.

According to the FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance, the company plans to hire five people initially, with a goal of 10 employees by the end of the year with an average salary of $46,570 — the average wage in the Pensacola area. The company hopes to begin warehouse operations by the end of February with a forthcoming expansion into manufacturing.

Last week, the town council voted 3-1 to allow the mayor to negotiate a lease, subject to final council approval. The company is offering a lease amount equal to a recent appraisal — $94,000 annually or $7,833 monthly — with the company paying for insurance, taxes and maintenance with a minimum five-year term.

Council President Luis Gomez, Jr. voted and spoke out against the idea, saying the number of jobs was “nothing for the town of Century”, saying the town should not negotiate with “somebody who comes in here under the cover of night” and “under the cover of a backroom deal negotiated by somebody else”.

The FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance is the economic development organization for Escambia County. Most details about the new company and their plans remain confidential during discussions, as is allowed and is standard in economic development in Florida.

RELATED STORY: Established Foreign Manufacturing Company Seeks To Locate In Century; Town Council President Says No

NorthEscambia.com file photo.