Established Foreign Manufacturing Company Seeks To Locate In Century; Town Council President Says No

A 50-year old foreign company with established American customers wants to lease a building owned by the Town of Century and bring new jobs, but the president of the town council is against the idea.

According to the FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance, the company is looking to set up their first domestic manufacturing and warehouse distribution facility serving the oil and gas industry. They plan to hire five people initially, with a goal of 10 employees by the end of the year with an average salary of $46,570 — the average wage in the Pensacola area. The company hopes to begin warehouse operations by the end of February with a forthcoming expansion into manufacturing.

“They were originally planning to just do warehouse and distribution, exporting their products here,” Danita Andrews (pictured left), chief business development officer for FloridaWest, said. “They have quickly decided that they want to move forward with being able to manufacture here as well…It makes good business sense for them to manufacture here rather than continue from where they are.”

The company wants to lease a 40,000 square foot town-owned building in their industrial park known as the “Helicopter Technology Building”. The town re-acquired the industrial building at public auction for less than $1 out of pocket back in August 2009, following the town’s foreclosure judgment against the now defunct Helicopter Technology company. The building has sat empty since then.

The lead for the project came from the international division of Enterprise Florida at the end of October, and the company visited Century and other available locations in Escambia County around Thanksgiving.

“They manufacture a component for a part for the oil and gas industry, they’re actually a plastics and rubber extrusion company,” Andrews said, adding that the raw product is in pelletized form before it is poured into a machine and molded using pressure.

Most details about the company and their plans remain confidential during discussions, as is allowed and is standard in economic development in Florida.

Andrews requested that the Century Town Council vote to allow Mayor Ben Boutwell to negotiate lease terms with the company for final approval by the council.

“It comes back to this table,” Boutwell told the council.

“Ain’t nothing fixing to be done period if I have anything to do with it,” Council President Luis Gomez (pictured left) responded.

“Okay Mr. Gomez, just keep holding us back sir. Just keep holding us back. Keep holding us back,” Boutwell rebutted.

“I’m out. Y’all can vote on it, but that ain’t what my vision is for the helicopter building,” Gomez said before asking for a motion to allow the mayor to negotiate with “this ghost client”.

Council member Dynette Lewis made a motion, clarifying that it would allow Boutwell to work with not a “ghost client” but with FloridaWest to negotiate lease terms with the company. The motion was seconded by Jackson and passed 3-1 with Gomez against.

The company is offering a lease amount equal to a recent appraisal — $94,000 annually or $7,833 monthly — with the company paying for insurance, taxes and maintenance with a minimum five-year term.

Company officials will be in Century next week to meet individually with each town council member and look at any potential upgrades to the building. Andrews said they will need to expand the existing facility by some 1,500 to 2,000 square feet to accommodate a large piece of manufacturing equipment that requires a tall ceiling.

“There is no waste; there is nothing that would contaminate the water or the air,” Andrews said. “They can take any excess product and reutilize that again in the extrusion process. This is my understanding.”

“Twenty jobs in five years is nothing for the town of Century,” Gomez said. “They opened up a peanut factory in Atmore, which I know don’t have anything to do with us, automatically 200 jobs. That’s what I’m looking for for Century. That’s what I am looking for for Century. Something with some people that want to be transparent on their own, not somebody who comes in here under the cover of night. They’ve got to have all these stipulations under the cover of a backroom deal negotiated by somebody else. That’s not going to benefit Century.”

“It sounds to me like we put the cart before the horse. We want to give up all of this authority to the mayor to a person that we don’t know,” Gomez continued. “We can’t even do due diligence. We can’t do no type of research. We can’t see what the background is, but we are supposed to just come in here and give him (the mayor) the authority to negotiate on behalf of the town and then accept or not accept whatever they come up with.”

“I’ve got to stick to my convictions. I’m just tired of people coming into Century wanting to hide,” he said.

The FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance is the economic development organization for Escambia County.