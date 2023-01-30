Driver Strikes And Kills Pedestrian On I-10

A 50-year old Virginia woman was struck and killed early Sunday on I-10 near Beulah.

The woman was walking on the shoulder near the edge of the roadway on I-10 westbound about two miles from the state line at 3:17 a.m.

An 18-year old female from Gulf Shores was traveling westbound in the outside lane. She “failed to maintain her lane of travel and left the roadway to the right” and her sedan hit the woman, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The 18-year old and her 19-year old female passenger were not injured.

Further details were not provided.