Sunny And Warm Saturday; Slight Chance of Sunday Shower

.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind.

Saturday Night: Areas of fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Areas of fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54.