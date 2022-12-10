Sunny And Warm Saturday; Slight Chance of Sunday Shower

December 10, 2022

.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind.

Saturday Night: Areas of fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Areas of fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 