Oscar W. Pittman

Oscar W. Pittman, 87, of Pensacola, died Monday, Dec. 19.

He loved to tell stories and make people laugh. For more than 50 years he was a licensed land surveyor. He also served as an adjunct professor at Pensacola State College and the University of West Florida. Through teaching and running his business, Pittman & Associates, he became a mentor to a score of younger surveyors. He was an avid hunter and angler, often competing in field trials for bird hunting dogs. He was born on a farm outside Marianna.

His father, Daniel, died when Oscar was only 8, and his mother, Gussie, had to turn to sharecropping to support him and his four sisters. In 1954 he went to work for the Escambia County surveyor and discovered he liked the profession, in part because it was outdoor work. He earned his own surveyor’s license in 1961 and became the Escambia County surveyor himself in 1971. He opened his own business in 1975 and ran it until he retired in 2000. He served in the Florida National Guard for nine years. He was a former deacon of Pine Haven Baptist Church, a current member of Plainview Baptist Church and a former board member of the Lion’s Club and a 32nd Degree Mason.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lou (Grubbs); his son Craig Pittman of St. Petersburg;; and two grandchildren.

He will be interred at Bayview Memorial Park. A Visitation will be held at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel on Friday, December 30, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. A Funeral Service will start at 2:00 pm. Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.