Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Delay Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The front parking lot is temporarily closed as crews work to resurface the pavement. The other parking areas remain open. Temporary sidewalk modifications are also in place while work is underway.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, Dec. 11 through Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to perform miscellaneous construction activities on the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure. Pace Boulevard from Barrancas Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and sidewalk closures on Pace Boulevard and side streets, between Barrancas Avenue and North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Sunday, Dec. 11 through Thursday, Dec. 15 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations. The work will allow crews to perform paving operations, as well as sidewalk and curb improvements. Pedestrians will be detoured to the signalized intersections to access the sidewalks on the other side of Pace Boulevard.

Drivers may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures and lane shifts at the Sorrento Road and Bauer Road intersection as crews install drainage pipe. In addition, daytime shoulder closures will continue through Saturday, Dec. 17. North Ninth Avenue (S.R. 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement - The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has completed a $4.3 million project on Ninth Avenue over Carpenters Creek. The work included replacement of the bridge on North Ninth Avenue over Carpenters Creek; milling and resurfacing the roadway, between Royce Street and Bayou Boulevard and a portion of Carpenters Creek Drive; upgrades to the drainage and the lighting systems; and new signage and pavement markings, guardrail, curb and gutter and sidewalks.

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, Dec. 11 through Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to perform miscellaneous construction activities on the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.