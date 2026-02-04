Morning Showers, Cool Afternoon, Near Freezing Tonight

Rain will give way to a crisp and sunny stretch as temperatures take a dip before a significant warming trend begins. After showers clear out Wednesday morning, expect a chilly Thursday followed by a beautiful, clear weekend with highs climbing back into the 70s by early next week.

Wednesday: Showers, mainly before 9am. High near 58. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.