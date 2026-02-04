Tate Aggies Beat Pace In District Quarterfinal; Northview Chiefs Fall To Central

February 4, 2026

District quarterfinal action Tuesday night was the end of the road for the Northview Chiefs, while the Tate Aggies are battling forward.

In 6A District 1, the No. 2 Tate Aggies beat the No. 7 Pace Patriots 62-42 Tuesday night at Tate. Up next, the Tate Aggies will host No. 6 seed Gulf Breeze in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday in Tate’s Fryman Gym.

In Rural Class District 1 quarterfinals, the Central Jaguars beat Northview 72-35 at Central, ending the season for the Chiefs.

NorthEscambia.com file image.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 