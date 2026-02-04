FDLE Charges McDavid Man With 14 Sex Offender Violations After Search Warrant

A McDavid man was arrested last week on 14 sex offender violations when the Florida Department of Law Enforcement served a search warrant at a Highway 164 home.

As we previously reported, Daquan Eric Ball, 22, was arrested at the home in the 100 block of Highway 164, about one-third of a mile west of Highway 29, shortly after 7 a.m. on January 28. He was charged with 14 counts of failure of a sexual offender to report an email address or internet identifier. Ball remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $35,000.

In October 2018, Ball was adjudicated as a juvenile for sexual battery on a victim under 12 in a Santa Rosa County case.

For additional photos from the service of the search warrant, click here.

During the search warrant execution at the home, state agents seized Ball’s cell phone. FDLE said a preliminary forensic analysis revealed Ball had 14 unreported email addresses and internet identifiers, including TikTok, Discord, Adult Friend Finder and FeetFinder.com accounts.

FDLE said the investigation remains active.

Numerous FDLE agents were seen entering and exiting the small 1,500-square-foot single family home, and around campers located on the property. Before the operation, the agents gathered on Main Street in McDavid, across from the Post Office, to organize and prepare.

FDLE said the arrest is the result of the agency’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Pictured: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement served a search warrant on Highway 164 in McDavid on January 28. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge. Pictured small inset above: FDLE gathered with its Bearcat tactical vehicle across from the McDavid Post Office to prepare for the operation (reader submitted photo from the post office).