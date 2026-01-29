McDavid Sex Offender Arrested; FDLE Searches Home

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a McDavid man on a sex offender violation and searched a home in McDavid on Wednesday morning.

According to jail records, Daquan Eric Ball, 22, was charged with a felony count of failing to report an email address or other internet identifiers. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

FDLE has not yet released details of its investigation or the exact reason for an operation at a house in the 100 block of Highway 164, about one-third of a mile west of Highway 29. However, the FDLE sex offender registry shows Ball is a resident at the home.

In October 2018, Ball was adjudicated as a juvenile for sexually battery on a victim under 12 in a Santa Rosa County case.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, numerous FDLE agents were seen entering and exiting the small 1,500-square-foot single family home, and around campers located on the property.

“FDLE is on-site as part of an active investigation,” FDLE confirmed to NorthEscambia.com by email. “We don’t have additional information to share, as the investigation is still active and ongoing.”

Before the operation, the agents gathered on Main Street in McDavid, across from the Post Office, to organize and prepare.

This story will be updated as we learn more details.

Pictured: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducts an operation on Wednesday morning on Highway 164 in McDavid. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge. Pictured inset: FDLE gathered with their Bearcat tactical vehicle across from the Post Office to prepare for the operation (reader submitted photo).