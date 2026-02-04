Smokey Bear Saw His Shadow And Predicted Six More Weeks Of High Fire Danger

Smoky Bear saw his shadow on Monday, Groundhog Day, and predicted six more weeks of high fire danger.

Dry weather, low humidity, and wind lead to higher fire danger this time of year, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Smokey Bear turned 81 last August, marking the date when the U.S. Forest Service first authorized the character to promote wildfire prevention.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.