High School Baseball Scoreboard

Here are Tuesday night preseason high school baseball scores:

Fort Walton Beach 8, Northview 4



The Fort Walton Beach Vikings defeated the Northview Chiefs 8–4 in Crestview.

Jack Boutwell opened on the mound for the Chiefs, giving up five hits and six runs (two earned) in one and two-thirds innings while striking out one and walking three.

Jackson Bridges, Taylor Curtis, Dane King, Jase Portwood, and Grayden Sheffield each had one hit for Northview. Grayson Burns and Sheffield each had an RBI for NHS.

West Florida 6, Tate 1

The West Florida Jaguars downed the Tate Aggies 6–1.

Bryton McLellan opened for Tate on the mound, giving up six hits and six runs (one earned) in two innings, striking out three while walking one. Logan Kimmons went three in relief, surrendering one hit and no runs as he struck out seven and walked one.

At the plate for the Aggies, Cal Foxworth went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Nathan Connors, Griffin Cook, and Kaden Posta each added a hit for Tate.

On Thursday, the Tate Aggies will take on the Catholic Crusaders at 4:00 p.m. at West Florida.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.