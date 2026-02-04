Two Railroad Crossings Along And Near South Highway 99 To Close Later This Week

Two North Escambia area railroad crossings, located along and near South Highway 99, are scheduled to close for a few days later this week.

The private crossing on Deer Run Road, located west of South Highway 99 about seven miles south of Highway 97 in Walnut Hill, is slated to close on Friday, February 6.

The crossing on South Highway 99, just east of the Highway 97A intersection in Bay Springs, about four miles north of Crabtree Church Road in Molino, is set to close on Saturday, February 7.

Each crossing is expected to remain closed for about three days.

Pictured top: The South Highway 99 railroad crossing near the intersection of Highway 97A in Bay Springs. Pictured below: The private crossing on Deer Run Road, at South Highway 99. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.