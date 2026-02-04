Ransom Academic Team Takes Second In Beulah Academy Tournament

The Ransom Middle School Academic Team competed at the Beulah Academy of Science Snowball last Saturday.

In a field of eight teams from four schools, the Ransom C team – Sydney, Megan, Madelyn, and Adelynn – made the playoffs, and the Ransom A team – Calleigh, Cooper, Levi, Zackary and Cutter Rhodes won the semifinal over King Middle, but fell late in a tight championship final to defending champions Freeport and missed qualifying for Nationals.

Rhodes too overall individual first place.

Ransom Academic Team members that competeted were:

Calleigh Anderson

Kyson Beck

Cooper Boddy

Daniel Boone

Khloe Caldwell

James Corvin

Levi Cox

Sydney Cox

Zackary Cox (a Kingsfield Elementary 5th grader “playing up”)

Madison Degan-Dorangricchia

Ryann Gibbs

Megan Gray

Madelyn McShane

Adellyn Mortellaro

Cutter Rhodes

Jazmin Yahya

Host Beulah Academy of Science had two teams that made the playoff bracket. Forrest Scott of BAS placed fourth out of 38 players.

Pictured top: Ransom Academic Team (front, L-R) Ryan Rodgers, Cooper Boddy, Kyson Beck, Cutter Rhodes, Levi Cox, Zackary Cox, Daniel Boone, James Corvin; (back, L-R) Sydney Cox, Madison Degan-Dorangricchia, Calleigh Anderson, Khloe Caldwell, Madelyn McShane, Megan Gray, Adellyn Mortellaro, Jazmin Yahya. Pictured first below: Ransom championship final (L-R) Zackary Cox, Cutter Rhodes, Cooper Boddy, Levi Cox, Coach Jon Walker, Calleigh Anderson, Coach Maggie Brown, Coach Samantha Brown, Coach Clarissa Brown, Coach Madison Bass. Not pictured, Coach Brandon Bass. Pictured second below: The Ransom and Freeport championship teams. Pictured fourth below: The Beulah Academy of Science Team. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

